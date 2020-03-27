McAllen, nonprofit team up to feed senior citizens during pandemic

MCALLEN – When it comes to senior citizens and the coronavirus, the situation is pretty complicated.

On one hand, senior citizens are scared to go out because they have illnesses which make them more susceptible to the virus, and on the other hand, some of them are low-income and rely on meals provided by the city.

But a curbside meal program for McAllen residents 60 and older is helping them with these problems.

"We have over 200 participants daily coming by and we hope to grow it. Obviously with the partnerships we have we're able to provide food for more," says Mike Hernandez, Director of McAllen Parks and Recreation.

The curbside pick-up is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and if you're not registered you can register on-site.

The center is located on North 25th Street in McAllen.

