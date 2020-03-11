McAllen police charge 2 suspects accused of torturing man
MCALLEN – Two men accused of tying up and torturing another man for hours are charged.
Adam George Goldstein and Gran Teejai Bumagat are currently behind bars.
McAllen police were tipped off after a woman said she was told her son was being assaulted at a home.
When officers showed up to the residence, they heard a man yelling for help.
Arrest records claim, Bumagat accused the victim of stealing from him. The victim was allegedly beaten with a pipe, choked and water boarded.
