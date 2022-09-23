McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect

McAllen police are still searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store last month.

Police say on Aug. 7, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located at the 200 block of East Highway 83 in McAllen, demanded money and left with an unknown amount of money.

Arrest warrants for robbery, a second-degree felony, and failure to identify, a Class A misdemeanor were issued for Villarreal.

Police say Villarreal is about five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He's bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.