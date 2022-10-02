McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday in McAllen, according to a news release from the department.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of W. Nolana Ave.

Police determined two pedestrians were crossing the roadway and were struck by a vehicle, the news release stated.

The two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The cause of the auto-pedestrian collision remains under investigation.