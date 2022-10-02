x

McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision

5 hours 39 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, October 02 2022 Oct 2, 2022 October 02, 2022 2:18 PM October 02, 2022 in News - Local

The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday in McAllen, according to a news release from the department. 

At approximately 8:22 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of W. Nolana Ave. 

Police determined two pedestrians were crossing the roadway and were struck by a vehicle, the news release stated. 

The two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. 

The cause of the auto-pedestrian collision remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days