McAllen police investigating fatal motorcycle collision

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a vehicle collision in McAllen, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of S. 10th Street in responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at 7:23 p.m., according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.

The motorcyclist is deceased and the driver of the SUV remained at the scene, Lopez added.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue to investigate the collision.