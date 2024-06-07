McAllen police seeking murder suspect, one suspect in custody
One individual is in custody in connection with a Thursday homicide as authorities seek an additional suspect on a murder charge, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Jose Edgardo Sorto, 47, was found dead at a residence on the 2000 block of Houston Avenue Thursday at 9:36 a.m., according to a news release
PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Homicide investigation underway in McAllen
"We believe this is a homicide," McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales said on Thursday.
Police are seeking 26-year-old Hector Neptaly Reyes Mendoza of Honduras on a murder charge in connection with the investigation, according to a Friday news release from police.
The individual in custody was identified as Mario Nelson Amaya, 57, of McAllen. He’s charged with false report to a peace officer, the release stated.
On Friday, police said in a news release that the victim’s last known address was tentatively identified as El Salvador.
According to the release, McAllen police are receiving state and federal assistance in the investigation.
Those with any information regarding Mendoza’s location are urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
