McAllen Public Utility conducts water meter auditing

MCALLEN – The McAllen Public Utility will be conducting water meter auditing starting Monday.

According to the release, Performance Services Inc. will visit sites throughout McAllen to inspect water meters and exchange some for newer ones.

“It is important for us to ensure that our equipment is monitoring accurately and efficiently, which is why this audit is important to conduct,” said the release.

Anyone who has questions regarding the project can call MPU at 956-681-1660.