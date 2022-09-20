McAllen Receives AA+ by Fitch Ratings

MCALLEN – The city of McAllen received good news on their management of city finances and investments.

The double A+ rating from Fitch Ratings makes the city more attractive for potential investors.

City Manager Roy Rodriguez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS that the new rating not only effects the city's financial reputation but also helps lower interest rates for property taxpayers, both for businesses and residents of McAllen.

