McAllen Receives AA+ by Fitch Ratings
MCALLEN – The city of McAllen received good news on their management of city finances and investments.
The double A+ rating from Fitch Ratings makes the city more attractive for potential investors.
City Manager Roy Rodriguez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS that the new rating not only effects the city's financial reputation but also helps lower interest rates for property taxpayers, both for businesses and residents of McAllen.
For more information watch the video above.
