McAllen's holiday parade returning to in-person festivities

South Texas’ famous Christmas bash is returning to a live and in-person event this upcoming holiday season.

The city of McAllen made the announcement Tuesday. The celebration will include a parade to spread Christmas cheer, the Christmas in the Park carnival and sweepstakes to give people the chance to win major prizes.

City of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos says that after hardships during COVID last year, he is excited to give the valley the celebration they deserve.

"Fortunately things are a lot better, so we're going to go live,” Mayor Villalobos said. “This is something that the community expects, wants, and demands, so if we can do it we're going to do it. We're going to make Christmas great again."

Mayor Villalobos also says that should things worsen with the pandemic, they can change their plans, but for now, they intend to have the parade in its full blown traditional format.