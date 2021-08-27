McAllen unveils new rideshare service

McAllen’s bus system isn't going anywhere, but their scope of transportation is expanding thanks to a rideshare service pilot program.

Micro McAllen was unveiled earlier this month after the northwest bus route was retired due to low ridership.

A team of minivans is taking that route’s place. At only $1, it costs a fraction of what it would cost compared to other rideshare services such as Lyft.

It's uncertain if the service could expand into other areas, or if it will continue after its first year.

