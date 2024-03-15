Medical Breakthroughs: How AI is helping doctors treat atrial fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation is better managed with early detection and treatment.

Thanks to AI, doctors can now pinpoint and treat it more precisely, ensuring healthier hearts.

According to Baptist Health electrophysiologist Dr. Matthew McKillop, atrial fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm, and it can lead to a stroke.

McKillop said he hopes artificial intelligence will help doctors successfully treat a-fib before that can happen.

Doctors currently use a catheter to go inside the heart and collect electrical signals to find out what's causing the irregular heartbeat. McKillop was the fourth doctor in the world to use the star apollo mapping system to make sense of the chaos.

The system uses an AI driven, high density mapping catheters to help precisely target the problem.

“Within about five minutes, we identify somewhere between 10 and 50,000 points of information, and so, that information is obviously too complicated and too dense for us to unpack ourselves,” McKillop said.

AI can quickly decipher the information, allowing McKillop to use ablation to get the heart back in rhythm.

Watch the video above for the full story.