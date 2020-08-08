Medical students offer free tutoring

For many students, online learning isn't easy.

Students may struggle to understand difficult concepts without in-person instruction and individual attention. Students also contend with distractions — both electronic and at home.

To help, Yawar Ali organized a group of more than 50 students at UT Southwestern Medical School to tutor middle school and high school students.

"It's really tough to learn at home," Ali said. "And it's really tough to stay motivated."

Ali said the medical students are willing to tutor middle school and high school students who need help with any subject.

Watch the video for the full story.