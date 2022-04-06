Mercedes Apartment Residents Allowed to Return Home after Fire

UPDATE (4/5): Mercedes residents are being allowed back into their homes after evacuations due to an apartment fire.

The blaze started inside the garage of an apartment complex on 5th and Ohio, and destroyed 10 vehicles on Friday.

A teen was arrested in connection to the fire.

Police have not released a motive in the case.

----

MERCEDES--A teenager was arrested in connection to a fire at an apartment complex's garage in Mercedes.

The fire broke out overnight Friday at an apartment complex on 5th and Ohio. About 10 vehicles were destroyed.

Mercedes police chief Olga Maldonaldo said the teen was arrested Saturday morning for arson. Maldonado did not release the teen's motive. The teen's identity is not being released.

Tenants told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they will not be able to get back inside their apartment until Monday.