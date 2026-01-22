Mercedes High School teacher charged with child grooming
A Mercedes High School teacher was charged with child grooming after the district was tipped off about an alleged relationship between the teacher and a student, the district said.
According to a Thursday social media post, Oscar Olvera Rosel is in the process of being fired as a result of the investigation.
The Mercedes Police Department confirmed Rosel was arraigned Thursday on a charge of child grooming, with bond set at $20,000.
In the news release, the district said the teacher, now identified as Rosel, was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The district also reported the alleged relationship to the Mercedes Police Department, Child Protective Services, and the State Board for Educator Certification.
“MISD worked collaboratively with the Mercedes Police Department throughout the investigation,” the district said in a news release. “The safety and well-being of our students is, and will always remain, our top priority. MISD does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by employees involving students.”
The district said additional details will not be released.
