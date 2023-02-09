Mercedes ISD setting up ‘panic alert badges’ for all district employees

Campuses at the Mercedes Independent School District are expected to be safer by the end of the school year thanks to a new crisis alert system.

The new system is a wearable device that’s activated with the click of a button.

Every single Mercedes ISD employee will be issued a panic alert badge, according to district federal programs director Lisa Cantu.

“We didn't want to go with a system that would ask our teachers to download an app or have to fumble through a phone or have to run to a panic alert button,” Cantu said. “The crisis alert system is a really small device, it's wearable… and it's inconspicuous.”

The badge has a button that, when clicked three times, alerts campus administrators of an emergency. Clicking the button eight times alerts administrators and local law enforcement.

The button can be used during a school threat, a medical emergency, or a school fight, Cantu said. It'll work from any campus — even from the bathroom, parking lot or practice field.

The school district said they plan to have the system ready for use in three months.

