Mercedes police chief resigns

Mercedes police Chief Dagoberto "Dago" Chavez Jr. resigned on Wednesday.

Mayor Oscar Montoya said that Chavez submitted a letter of resignation on Wednesday.

"We thank him for his service and we wish him well in his future endeavors," Montoya said. "And we appreciate the time he spent in Mercedes."

Mercedes hired Chavez in 2019. He served as both police chief and assistant city manager.

Chavez is the second high-ranking city administrator to resign after the Nov. 3 election. City Manager Sergio Zavala announced his resignation Tuesday.

Chavez and Zavala were part of a small group of former city of Mission employees who found jobs in Mercedes. Chavez's assistant police chief, Jose C. Macias, is a former Mission Police Department lieutenant.

Chavez didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

After Channel 5 News published a news article about his resignation, however, Chavez posted a statement on Facebook.

"I have made some good friends in this city, and created some strong bonds within the Department. With over 25 years dedicated to this profession, I have decided to venture in a new direction," Chavez wrote in the statement. "This decision was one that has been contemplated for some time, but it is one that is in my best interest. Not a decision taken lightly, but one necessary as I work on my future plans. I wish all the Mercedes Police officers the best of luck with their career, and I pray they remain safe!"