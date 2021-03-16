Migrant children being moved to tent facilities

Immigration attorneys allege that hundreds of migrant children being held in a Donna tent facility have been unable to call their families and haven’t been given enough food to eat.

Starting this week, the Dallas Convention Center will house 3,000 migrant teen boys, according to Dallas city leaders.

In the last few days, immigration officials have sent migrant children to Midland, El Paso, and the detention center in Carrizo Springs—the same place Texas Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) visited on Friday.

“Everybody I’ve heard from today said that this is just the beginning and that things are going to get much, much worse,” Cornyn said Friday during a press conference.

According to a report from the Associated Press, attorneys from the National Center for Youth Law claim the Donna facility had up to a 1,000 children detained for seven days or more, along with a lack of food and hygiene products.

Channel 5 News reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to confirm these allegations, but we have not received a response as of Tuesday morning.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced FEMA will be helping the Department of Health and Human Services with moving migrant children out of CBP custody.

The secretary for the Department of Homeland Security says people that enter the U.S. illegally, will be sent back to Mexico due to pandemic related guidelines from the CDC.