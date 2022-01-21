Migrants seeking asylum face cold weather in Reynosa campsite

As temperatures continue to drop across the Rio Grande Valley, thousands of migrants living in a migrant camp across the border in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, are expected to sleep outside.

Local nonprofit groups are helping migrants at La Plaza de La República in Reynosa, but the cold temperatures and added rain are causing concern.

"I wish that I could do more," Pasto Liliana Carlos at Monte Horeb Church said. "I wish I had a bigger place to fit everybody and not have problems with the laws."

Humanitarian organizations and the Tamaulipas State Migrant Office say nonprofits are responsible for bringing in the majority of the help to the migrants.

Officials at the Reynosa Municipal Child and Family Services Office say they've tried providing migrants with job opportunities and ways to legalize their stay in Mexico. Still, they say many migrants will refuse the help out of fear of being deported.

For more information or to help donate items such as blankets and jackets, visit:

Iglesia Betel located at 6912 North Bentsen Palm Drive in Mission or call

956-240-2906.

Iglesia Monte Horeb located at Calle Reforma Urbana

#107 Ampliación Las Delicias in Reynosa, Tamps. or call

+52-899-359-0269.

Watch the video above for the full story.