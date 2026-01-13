Minnesota Avenue bridge in Brownsville scheduled for demolition, replacement
A small bridge on Minnesota Avenue in Brownsville is scheduled to be demolished and replaced beginning Monday, January 19, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The bridge is located between Starship Road and Zafiro Drive.
TxDOT said the new bridge will be widened to include two 12-foot travel lanes and a 5-foot shoulder along each travel lane.
A guided two-mile detour route has been designated for drivers via Norton Drive, Morningside Road, Southmost Avenue and California Road, according to TxDOT.
The estimated completion date for the new bridge is March 27.
For more information, contact TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza via email at raymond.pedraza@txdot.gov or call 956-279-5486.
