Missing 85-year-old man last seen in Weslaco located
UPDATE 7:18 PM
Weslaco police say 85-year-old Hilario Torres Perez has been located.
-------
The Weslaco Police Department on Wednesday issued a silver alert for a missing Weslaco man.
Weslaco police are searching for Hilario Torres Perez, 85, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Perez was last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the 700 block of Agostadero Street in Weslaco.
He is described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes – he was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information can call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.
*Correction: This story was edited to correctly display Perez was last seen on Tuesday - the story previously displayed he was last seen on Wednesday due to an editing error.
