Mission CISD moves forward with plans to demolish historical auditorium

Plans to demolish the nearly century-old auditorium at Mission CISD are moving forward.

Crews were spotted Friday demolishing the auditorium at the Roosevelt Alternative School.

The auditorium was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. The district previously said they attempted to preserve the building, but it was too expensive to do so.

The current condition of the auditorium is impacting other portions of the campus that’s connected to the auditorium, officials added.

Much of the grounds will be turned into a parking lot, but contractors were instructed to save parts of the building to keep on display.