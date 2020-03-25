Mission city councilman tests positive for coronavirus

Mission City Councilman Alberto "Beto" Vela tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The city of Mission announced the news on Wednesday morning.

"Other than fatigue, I have not suffered from any other symptoms. For safety reasons and as an elected official, I wanted to share this news with all of you as soon as possible," Vela said in a statement released by the city. "I have immediately begun limiting contact with others and have adopted strict social distancing measures. In line with standard protocols, the Hidalgo County Health Department will be in touch with anyone with whom I have had close contact with over the past fourteen days."

Vela attended the Mission City Council meeting on Monday at City Hall.

As a result, people who attended the meeting and were present in the City Council chambers will be notified and tested for the virus, said city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma Casares.

When the meeting took place, Vela did not know he had contracted the coronavirus.

The city took precautions at the meeting, including limiting the number of people who were present in the City Council chambers and setting up an overflow room nearby for department-level directors.

Vela couldn't immediately be reached for comment Wednesday after the announcement.