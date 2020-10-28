Mission cracks down on illegal dumping, increases maximum fine to $4,000

The city of Mission is cracking down on illegal dumping.

The Mission City Council on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance that increased the maximum fine to $4,000 for people caught illegally dumping trash and other garbage.

“Everyone deserves to live in a clean and inviting neighborhood and that’s why we’re focusing on removing trash dumped in public areas,” Mayor Armando O’Caña said in a news release. “We simply will not allow people to trash our neighborhoods and this new fine structure will deliver stiff penalties to anybody who thinks dumping their garbage on our street corners is acceptable.”

The Mission Police Department is also increasing patrols in areas where illegal dumping is a problem.

