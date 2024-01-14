Mission fire chief gives tips on how to heat your home safely

Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia is giving out advice to Rio Grande Valley residents on how to heat their homes safely during the upcoming cold weather.

"I think, the big one for me, and the message that I always like to send is, preparation," Garcia said. "Let's plan ahead if we can."

Preparation is key when it comes to preventing home fires and when it comes to heating your home safely there are a few things to keep in mind.

First and foremost, make sure to test and switch out the batteries for the smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

Chief Garcia says there is no "one-size-fits all" way to heat your home.

"Homes are all built differently, and they're all different ages right," Garcia said. "We don't want to use our stoves as heaters, that's not what they're meant for. Especially gas stoves."

Valley residents are also encouraged to pack an emergency bag for themselves and their pets if they need to leave their home quickly, and have an evacuation route ready in the case of a fire.