Mission man indicted on murder charge in alleged road rage shooting

A Mission man was indicted after police say he killed a man in an April 8 shooting, court records show.

Briaham Alexis Peña, 23, was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly shooting into a truck and killing Jose Cruz.

Cruz, a Bay City resident who was visiting a relative in the Rio Grande Valley, was found with several gunshot wounds inside his vehicle on West Expressway 83 near Dolores Del Rio Avenue, according to the Mission Police Department.

Cruz died after he was hospitalized. Police said he was on his way to a friend’s house when the shooting happened.

Peña fled to Mexico after the shooting, but was eventually apprehended and brought back to the United States through the port of entry at Rio Grande City, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News, Peña told authorities he shot at the victim’s truck over a road rage incident.

Hidalgo County jail records show Peña remains jailed on a $1 million bond.