Mission mayoral race heading to runoff, unofficial election results show
The race for Mission city mayor will head to a runoff, according to unofficial election results.
Mission city councilwoman Norie González Garza received 2,779 votes, or 38% of the votes, and will head to a runoff against incumbent Armando “Doc” O’Caña, who received 33% of the votes, or 2,533 votes.
Former city mayor Norberto “Beto” Salinas received 2,108 votes, or 28% of the votes, and Victor Anzaldua, a 22-year-old UTRGV student majoring in political science, collected 154 votes.
To be declared a winner, a candidate must collect 50 plus one percent of the votes.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed by the city.
