Mission nationally recognized as pet-friendly city

The City of Mission has received the official Better Cities for Pets certification for showcasing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.

The City of Mission has been recognized for "creating a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome but thrive."

"This is a big deal, it's a national recognition, and in the whole state of Texas, there are only a handful of other cities that have received this designation," Mayor Dr. Armando O'Caña said in a news release. "The Better Cities for Pets program recognized us for our unique partnerships with rescue organizations. We create real change for animals in need through rescue and re-homing. We're making every effort to find homes for our homeless pets with the help and support of our passionate residents."

Mars Petcare launched the Better Cities for Pets city certification program in 2019. The program works with local government, businesses, and non-profits to help communities make four-legged friends welcome.

The certification evaluates cities based on 12 traits of pet-friendly cities across four categories: businesses, parks, shelters, and homes.

Applicants that received a certification demonstrated their commitment to creating a pet-friendly community and fostering the well-being of all citizens and pet companions.