Mission preparing to offer gift cards to vaccinated residents
City leaders in Mission are preparing to give away a second round of gift cards this week to residents who have their COVID vaccine.
It’s part of a program aimed at helping local businesses impacted by the pandemic by giving away 1,000 gift cards that are worth $50 gift cards.
Those gift cards must be spent at certain businesses within city limits.
