Mission preparing to offer gift cards to vaccinated residents

4 hours 11 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, February 01 2022 Feb 1, 2022 February 01, 2022 5:55 PM February 01, 2022 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

City leaders in Mission are preparing to give away a second round of gift cards this week to residents who have their COVID vaccine.

It’s part of a program aimed at helping local businesses impacted by the pandemic by giving away 1,000 gift cards that are worth $50 gift cards.

Those gift cards must be spent at certain businesses within city limits.

