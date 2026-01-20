Mission teen and a juvenile accused of robbing man with a hammer

Leandro Garcia (Mugshot courtesy of Hidalgo County Records)

An 18-year-old man and a juvenile are in custody in connection with an aggravated robbery in Mission, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, Leandro Garcia and the juvenile assaulted the victim with a hammer while demanding money.

One of the suspects was also armed with a handgun, the news release added.

The incident occurred on Monday in the 6600 block of West Mile 7 Lane at around 2:19 p.m.

The sheriff's office, with assistance from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constables Office, was able to locate and arrest both Garcia and the juvenile, according to the news release.

Garcia was arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $200,000. The unidentified juvenile was detained at the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the case is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.