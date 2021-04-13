Mission to hold second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The city of Mission will host a second dose vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 14.

The clinic is only open for people who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 17 at the Mission Event Center.

The second-dose clinic will at place in the same location at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd. from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m.

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services department will administer the vaccines and residents are asked to bring their ID and vaccination card and the first two pages of their registration forms filled out. The forms can be downloaded here.

Residents are asked to arrive at around the same time they received their first dose of the vaccine should they forget their appointment time.

The clinic is a partnership between the city of Mission, the county, Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office and the Mission and Sharyland school districts.