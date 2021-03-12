Mission to hold second dose vaccination clinic

KRGV File Photo

The city of Mission will hold a second dose vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 16.

The clinic is only for people who received a first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 16 at the Mission Event Center or on Feb. 17 at the Mission High School Neuhaus gym.

Officials say people who did not receive a vaccine at either of those locations on those days will not be given a second dose.

The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Blvd.

Recipients are asked to bring their ID and vaccination cards, as well as the first two pages of the registration forms which can be found here. The COVID-19 pre-screening form and the fact sheet for recipients must be filled out.

Recipients are asked to return to the Mission Event Center at the same time written on their wristband for the first dose.