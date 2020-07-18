MJ Hegar speaks out after winning Democratic runoff for U.S. Senate

M.J. Hegar won the democratic primary runoff on Tuesday – now she's poised to take on Republican Senator John Cornyn in November.

Hegar says the problem about the coronavirus surge wasn't that Texas opened up too early, but that the state didn't do enough to manage it.

Hegar has been endorsed by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

On the other hand, Cornyn has been endorsed by, among others, President Donald Trump.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Cornyn's campaign – They sent a statement that reads in part, "We look forward to shining a light on how ideologically different Hollywood-Hegar is with Texans and her inability to go off-script and have substantive policy discussions."

Hegar says she is looking forward to the challenge.

