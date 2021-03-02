More CBP agents to be deployed to Rio Grande Valley

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed the boost of federal agents in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a statement from CBP, "Due to fluctuations along the Southwest Border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is deploying additional Border Patrol agents to the Rio Grande Valley Sector area of operation. CBP seeks to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities by transnational criminal organizations and ensure our personnel are properly equipped to maintain border security."

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said thousands of people reaching the border during a pandemic would be 'catastrophic' for his district.

Gonzalez said too many customs agents, officers and frontline workers have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The number of additional agents that will be positioned in the Valley is still unknown.

According to recent data, more people were apprehended along the southern border in January 2021 than in the same month over the past three years.