Mother Speaks on Shortage of Spanish Resources for Children with Down Syndrome

MCALLEN – Parents who have children with Down syndrome say they don’t have enough help.

A McAllen mother says she was forced to complete her own research to learn more about her daughter.

Since Spanish was Maria Romero’s dominant language, understanding Down syndrome was a challenge for her.

She joined RGV Down syndrome Association but still gets worried.

“Here those Hispanic families that don't know English, It is very important for them to be able to have the access to Spanish information and to be able to attend Spanish presentations,” explains the multicultural program director for National Down Syndrome Congress, Matthew Fernandez.

