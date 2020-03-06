x

Music devices banned on golf-carts at South Padre Island

Friday, March 06 2020
By: Yuridia Gonzalez

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – On Friday, thousands of people will be heading to South Padre Island for the official start to Spring Break.

However a new city ordinance states businesses who rent golf-carts are to permanently strip them of any devices that make noise – any renter who adds a noise will face a fee.

The city ordinance passed on Sept. 4 and went into effect on Sept 12., but this is the first time people on Spring Break vacation will experience the change.

