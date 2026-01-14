Narcan giveaway set in Elsa following recent fentanyl-related deaths

A deadly opioid is being found on drugs in Hidalgo County.

Two people were found dead at a home in the Weslaco area on Dec. 28. Authorities said the deaths were believed to be an overdose of fentanyl-laced drugs.

“Any small amount of fentanyl is deadly,” Raul Gonzalez, the spokesman for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, said. “Be very cautious. If it's worrisome for us in law enforcement, it should be worrisome for us in the community."

A Hidalgo County justice of the peace said he’s concerned, and has kept track of dozens of overdose cases throughout the years.

Data from the Texas Health and Human Services shows over 2,300 fentanyl-related deaths in 2023 in the state. Of those deaths, 20 of them were in Hidalgo County.

“What we are trying to do right now is we are trying to save lives,” Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jason Pena said. “[Fentanyl] is everywhere, and we just want to make sure we are on top of it, being proactive."

Pena decided to host a series of giveaways of Narcan, also known as naloxone, the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The first giveaway is set for Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at the Santa Cruz Daycare Center. Located at 834 Palm Drive in Elsa, the giveaway will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Pena, 200 Narcan kits will be provided during the giveaway.

“We know we are not going to be able to get these drugs off the street right away, so we are trying to save lives,” Pena said.

The non-profit organization Valley AIDS Council offers free classes on how to administer Narcan. Authorities said Narcan must be administered once someone is showing signs of an opioid overdose, and call 911.

To sign up for the classes, call 956-507-4864 or email ecantu@westbrookclinic.org.

