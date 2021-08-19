x

New antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients in the Valley

By: Crystal Martinez

A relatively new treatment is available for those testing positive for COVID-19 in the Valley.

The monoclonal antibody treatment, used by former President Trump last year and this week by Gov. Greg Abbott, is currently being used to save lives in the Valley.

Working from a mobile unit in a parking lot next to the hospital, DHR Health Staff delivers the antibody treatment to people who have contracted the coronavirus; so far, they've been successful in treating around 500 cases.

