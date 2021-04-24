New beacons helping migrants

Authorities are investing in more rescue beacons to save those who are lost or abandoned by their smugglers.

Online reports indicate the beacons range in cost from $3,000 to $4,000 each. 17 of them are scattered throughout the Rio Grande Valley that are solar powered.

All a migrant has to do is press the button on the beacon and a voice will advise them to stay in the area until help arrives, Border Patrol agent Gerardo Passement said.

“We will be able to see an image of them to see what kind of rescue they may need, we can then dispatch an ambulance at that moment's notice," Passement added.

It is currently unclear how many more beacons will be purchased.