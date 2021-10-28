New initiative in Brooks County aims to stop migrants from trespassing onto private property

State police may beef up immigration-related arrests near the Falfurrias checkpoint if they catch foreigners trespassing on private property.

Brooks County is far from the Mexican border – it’s more than an hour by car between Falfurrias and the border. But during a recent public safety commission meeting, Texas DPS director Steven McCraw said more help might soon be on the way.

He said DPS is looking to detain migrants entering private property in Brooks County, which is the same thing being done near Del Rio.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez has a limited number of deputies to patrol a vast county where it’s common for human smugglers to roam through country roads and on ranches to avoid the border patrol checkpoint.

For now, the county is still working to see if more DPS presence is necessary.

Brooks County is also asking the state for more funding in order to keep up with the pace of identifying dead migrants found around the area.