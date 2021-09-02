New law named after Brownsville student
A new all-inclusive sports program is now being offered to special needs students across the state—and it’s all because of a new law named after a Brownsville student.
Special needs children across Texas will now have the same opportunity as their peers who participate in sports thanks to Texas Senate Bill 776, or Zariah's Law. The law ensures that the University Interscholastic League, or UIL, creates an inclusive sports program to provide students with intellectual disabilities access to team sports.
It was signed in June and officially went into effect Wednesday.
"When there isn't anything available, you have to create something,” said Zariah’s mother, Dolaris Zarate. “For the longest time there wasn't anything available."
The law started as a dream for Zariah’s father when he realized his daughter wasn't getting the same sense of belonging as other teens who participate in sports.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County COVID-19 report: Sept. 1, 2021
-
La Feria man gets 40 years for sexually abusing four girls
-
Bill that would fund virtual learning awaits Gov. Abbott's signature
-
City of Harlingen votes to offer $50 incentive to get vaccinated
-
Protesters gather in Edinburg against new abortion law