New Mission ordinance limits where new car washes will operate

An ordinance approved on Tuesday by Mission city leaders prevents new car washes from operating within a mile of each other.

The ordinance is meant to limit the amount of car washes in the city.

“All the cities are struggling to get water from the irrigation districts so we’re concerned,” Mission Planning Director Xavier Cervantes said. "There's been a lot of interest in different properties so we're concerned about the water that they use."

Similar ordinances are in place in McAllen, Edinburg, Harlingen and Brownsville.