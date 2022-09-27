New partnership to expand Texas A&M train program

Texas A&M University is celebrating one year of a training program that helps students gain skills needed for a job in the manufacturing industry.

That industry is growing in the Valley and local school district are now getting involved.

Since last year, more than 3,500 students have received a manufacturing and cybersecurity certificate through the Texas A&M RGV Advanced Manufacturing Hub Train Program.

The university hopes with the new partnership that was announced Monday with a number of local school districts will help boost that number.

The manufacturing industry is growing in the Valley, and Texas A&M is looking to help prospective workers by giving them the training they need.

"Someone who's a mechanic, and someone who is an IT expert," Regent for Texas A&M System Mike Hernandez said. "People with those two kind of skills, we call them a silver collar job. Silver collar jobs are in very high demand, and that's what we're trying to do, is train in those jobs."

Texas A&M will now partner with Brownsville Independent School District to train students.

