New partnership to expand Texas A&M train program
Texas A&M University is celebrating one year of a training program that helps students gain skills needed for a job in the manufacturing industry.
That industry is growing in the Valley and local school district are now getting involved.
Since last year, more than 3,500 students have received a manufacturing and cybersecurity certificate through the Texas A&M RGV Advanced Manufacturing Hub Train Program.
The university hopes with the new partnership that was announced Monday with a number of local school districts will help boost that number.
The manufacturing industry is growing in the Valley, and Texas A&M is looking to help prospective workers by giving them the training they need.
"Someone who's a mechanic, and someone who is an IT expert," Regent for Texas A&M System Mike Hernandez said. "People with those two kind of skills, we call them a silver collar job. Silver collar jobs are in very high demand, and that's what we're trying to do, is train in those jobs."
Texas A&M will now partner with Brownsville Independent School District to train students.
Watch the video above for the full report.
News Video
