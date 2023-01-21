New project upgrading streetlights throughout city of Peñitas

Nora Garza has been living in Peñitas for 27 years.

She lives with her two sons and grandkids, and says the light posts outside her home are dim.

“We have been in the dark like for a long time,” Garza said.

Peñitas City Manager Beto Garza says changes are coming to Garza’s neighborhoods and others throughout the city thanks to a new street improvement project.

As part of the project, the city will be upgrading and adding new streetlights throughout the city.

“We have a lot of dark areas within the city, with these new improvements it's going to benefit all citizens and victors coming through here at night,” Garza said. “Our lighting is going to be spread out throughout the whole city, and it's going to be on Main Street, Military Road, north Tom Gill Road and a lot of the residential areas on the north side."

A total of 80 city lights will be upgraded to LED lights, and 224 new streetlights are ready to be put up.

The $475,000 project is expected to be completed by April 2024.

