New trial date set for suspect in deadly South Padre Island shooting

A new trial date is set for a Houston area man accused of killing three women nearly two years ago.

Yordi Barthelemy is accused in the August 2021 shooting deaths of three Houston-area women at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos located In South Padre Island.

Barthelemy is charged with capital murder and assault family violence. His case will go to trial on Monday, May 8.

The women were members of the same family.