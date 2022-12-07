x

New water storage tank in Los Fresnos now in operation

Wednesday, December 07 2022

A new $4.3 million water tank is now in operation in Los Fresnos.

The city paid for it through loans and a federal grant.

The new storage tank can hold a million gallons of water. 

Channel 5 News learned that it is needed to support growth in the area, and the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation, which celebrated its 50th anniversary Tuesday.

The new water tower serves families in northeast Cameron County. 

