Newly approved ordinance keeps new bars away from Mission neighborhoods

Mission city leaders want to keep bars away from neighborhoods. A new ordinance restricts bars from operating outside commercial areas.

An ordinance approved on Tuesday outlines what kind of businesses can operate near homes.

The ordinance says bars are only allowed in commercial zones, and will not be allowed in commercial areas surrounding residential neighborhoods.

“That's supposed to be a zoning that caters to businesses that cater to the surrounding neighborhood. So, it's supposed to be a beauty salon, bakeries, small restaurants, and barber shops,” Mission Planning Director Javier Cervantes said. “The change is to basically remove bars as a possible conditional use in that zoning category."