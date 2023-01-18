No charges filed after school bus hits McAllen ISD student
No charges will be filed after a 9-year-old student with the McAllen Independent School District was hit by a district school bus last week, police said.
Channel 5 News obtained the police report of the incident from the McAllen Police Department that concluded the boy was to blame for the crash.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: McAllen ISD student hit by school bus
Police responded to the 1300 block of S. 17th 1/2 Street Thursday at around 4 p.m. in reference to the boy being hit by the bus while riding his bicycle.
The student from Victor Fields Elementary School was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The police report stated the bus had the right of way when the bicyclist attempted to turn left on 17th ½ Street, causing him to get struck by the bus.
The bicycle was picked up 23 feet away from the site of the accident.
According to McAllen ISD, the school bus driver underwent a post-accident session, as is standard protocol for all school bus drivers involved in accidents.
