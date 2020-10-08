No foul play suspected in death of Texas A&M Kingsville math professor
Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office don't suspect any foul play in the death of a Texas A&M Kingsville math professor who was found dead Wednesday at Boca Chica beach.
Dr. Hueytzen James Wu, a math professor at Texas A&M Kingsville, was reported missing on Oct. 1.
Investigators didn't find any visible signs of injuries on his body. An autopsy has been ordered.
Watch the video for the full story.
