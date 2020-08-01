Nurses help families speak to loved ones battling coronavirus in hospitals

Hundreds of COVID-19 patients are battling the virus inside hospitals Valleywide. They're not allowed visitors so the only way they can connect with their families is by phone.

Phone calls filled with emotions, for some the only connection family on the outside have with those battling COVID-19 on the inside.

"That simple act of kindness in a difficult time helps to make the family feel comfortable because they can't come in and touch and see them," says Libby Elrod.

Libby Elrod directs the food and nutrition services at Mission Regional Medical Center. she and several other nurses and medical staff help with calls while their colleagues on the floor who are in direct contact with COVID patients get to focus more on those admitted.

Every nurse gets about 40 calls per day, all mostly family.

