Oil tank explodes in Corpus Christi, injuring 7 people

An oil storage tank exploded Saturday in Corpus Christi, injuring seven people, according to KIII-TV, the ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi.

A company called Magellan Midstream owned the oil tank, which caught fire at about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to KIII. The Corpus Christi Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

#UPDATE Officials say of the 7 injured, 4 are in critical condition and 1 has been sent to the burn unit in San Antonio. Governor Greg Abbott also issued a statement following the oil storage tank explosion. https://t.co/LfLlrNzFI7 — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) December 5, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement about the explosion.

"The State of Texas is working closely with Magellan and Corpus Christi officials to aid in the emergency response efforts and to provide immediate help to those injured in the explosion," Abbott said in the statement. "The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is monitoring air quality in the area, and the Texas Division Of Emergency Management is on the ground to provide support. The Texas Department of Public Safety is also working to provide assistance to first responders on the ground. The state is ready to deploy additional resources to respond to this event and keep the community safe. Cecilia and I ask all Texans join us in prayer for those injured in this explosion, for our first responders, and for the safety of those in the area."